Lil Wayne announces new album ‘Funeral’ and its surprising featured artists

Lil Wayne has announced his new album Funeral.

The “Lollipop” rapper will release his 13th studio album — the follow-up to 2019’s Tha Carter V — on January 31.

The hip-hop star shared a clip of what is presumably a preview of one of the tracks on the upcoming LP, on which he spits: “Welcome to the funeral/ Closed casket as usual.”

The 37-year-old entrepreneur has accompanied his new album release with a range of Funeral merchandise, ranging from shirts, graphic tees, hoodies, and beanies.

In 2019, Wayne — whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — supported pop-punk legends Blink-182, and the rapper admitted he had fun playing to a different kind of audience.

He said during the run: “I mean, there’s a huge difference in crowd energy.

“Those folks they’re there to have fun and that’s not to say that when we go to hip-hop shows that we’re not there to have fun, but you know, we also fly and we don’t wanna get too sweaty, and we don’t wanna look too crazy.

“You know, we don’t wanna lose our minds.

“They don’t have none of those restrictions.

“They wanna look too crazy, they wanna get sweaty and they wanna lose their minds.”

He also teamed up with the “I Miss You” group’s drummer Travis Barker and Rick Ross on the track “Gimme Brain.”

Praising the stickman’s “swag,” he said: “Man, Travis, plain and simple, his swag is great. He knows what to do with that. Once he gets behind that drumset, boy, it ain’t about nothing else. Music is music. Once you hear that drum, he knows what he’s doing. Again, it’s his swag, he knows how to relate.

“He’s a cool kid, though.”