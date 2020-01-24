Wendy Williams sets the record straight about ‘fartgate’ on her show

Wendy Williams has insisted she didn’t let one rip on her show and says her gas-release method of choice is to belch “because all [she] does is talk.”

The 55-year-old talk show presenter has addressed speculation that she may have passed gas on “The Wendy Williams Show” after a mysterious bottom burp-sounding noise could be heard, but the star says she barely breaks wind as it is, and if she had done it she would’ve probably followed through.

Addressing the speculation on the show, she said: “I have never farted once on this show. As a matter of fact, I barely fart. You know why?

“Gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching because all I do is talk.

“By the sound of that fart, I would have had to go change my costume, I would have left a mark in the seat.

“I wouldn’t even save the costume, I’d throw it away. It’d be soiled beyond soiled-tivity.

“I don’t lean over like this to release a fart, I lean over like this because it’s comfortable.

“If I sit [straight up] all the time, it’s heavy on my spine. I like to release my hips and lean. I’ve been doing this for 11 years on this show.”

She invited the TV show’s gaffer, John Anderson, to explain what the noise was.

He said: “We were filling up a fish tank backstage and we didn’t have the proper hose.

“It was sputtering like someone was farting. It wasn’t Wendy.”

Williams also insists she would’ve addressed her bottom burp at the time if she had been the culprit because “farts are funny.”

If you want to know what all the fuss is about, Williams addressed it in the “Hot Topics” segment of her Jan. 23 show, starting around the 10:30-mark in the video below: