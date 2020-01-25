Afro Sheen brand manager Jazzmene Ford discusses the company’s relaunch

Jazzmene Ford is a spirited marketing professional with over 5 years of experience in the

consumer-packaged goods and beauty industries. The Jacksonville, Florida native is a natural-born creative with an insatiable curiosity and innovative approach to marketing.

Ford is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned her bachelor of science degree in communications. She is also a proud graduate of Howard University, where she earned her masters of business administration in marketing.

Throughout her career, Ford has leveraged her talent for storytelling, product development, and strategic planning to foster deeper consumer connections to drive growth with brands like Creme of Nature, Revlon Inc. and Hunt’s Canned Tomatoes with ConAgra Foods Inc.

Currently, she is the Brand Manager of Premium Brands at Strength of Nature, a Godrej

Consumer Products company. She oversees development and brand initiatives for the

reinvigorated Afro Sheen brand and Dr. Miracle.

We spoke with Ford about her role and Afro Sheen returning to the market after two decades.

Why did Afro Sheen decide to relaunch 20 years later?

Afro Sheen launched back in the 60s and it was an iconic pioneer brand. It kind of paved the way for ethnic beauty. It was one of the first brands to market. It stood for pride, dignity, unity, and very bold expressions of Black beauty and community. So we thought what better time than now to relaunch it as the natural hair space has exploded.

What do you do in your role as the brand manager for Afro Sheen?

I am the brand manager for Afro Sheen. So my role kind of encompasses the gamut. I do everything from new product development to campaign development, copywriting, managing the profits and losses … everything Afro Sheen [related] comes through my little house.

