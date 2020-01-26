Beyoncé, Jay-Z hosts the most coveted Grammy-week event with Roc Nation Bruch

The Grammy Awards has been known to inspire a slew of concerts, red carpet events, and parties that celebrate the biggest names in music. However, the first family of Black music, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, hosts the most coveted Grammy-week event with the Roc Nation Brunch.

Held at a mansion in Bel-Air, California on Jan. 25, the Roc Nation Brunch serves as an event where the can give the actual Grammy Awards a run for its money in terms of big-name celebrities.

Attendees included Sean “Diddy” Combs, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Swizz Beatz, T.I., 21 Savage, and more.

“It’s Grammy week so it has to be an epic moment and big event,” rapper Jadakiss said while on the red carpet. “Everyone wants to be here. This is the place to be the day before the Grammys.”