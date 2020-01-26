Engaged? Lori Harvey sports bling on her ring finger

Things have been moving at warp speed for Lori Harvey ever since she and Diddy parted ways in the early fall of 2019.

Almost immediately, Harvey was seen chilling out with rapper Future, 36, in his Malibu, California, home beginning in October 2019. Not long afterwards, Harvey moved in with the “Percocet” rapper.

Now the rumor mill has kicked into overdrive after Harvey, 23, showed off some serious bling on her ring finger over the weekend.

Harvey was hanging out with her close friend Taina Williams as they documented their outing. In one video, both Harvey and Williams – who is Fabolous’ stepdaughter – were showing off their rings as they chilled out with a couple of glass of wine. Moreover, Harvey captioned the Instagram Live clip, “Wife life,” that only fueled speculation about a possible engagement to Future.

Fans pointed out that the bling ring Williams wore was a part of her endorsement with jeweler Amy Shehab, therefore snuffing out any engagement rumors with her rapper boyfriend. However, Harvey has people wondering whether she’s engaged to Future.

The “Life Is Good” hitmaker only confirmed the speculation about a relationship months later when he took to Instagram Stories to gush over his girlfriend.

“I’m sure they will get married,” one IG follower said. “Maybe this time he’s changed,” added another, while a third speculated that his alleged baby mamas are “about to start sending shade his way.”