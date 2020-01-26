Reporter seemingly says N-word while reporting on Kobe Bryant’s passing (video)

MSNBC reporter Alison Morris (Photo: Instagram – @alisonmorrisnow)

The news of Kobe Bryant’s sudden passing was tragic enough, but a national news reporter poured salt into the wounds when the woman allegedly uttered a racist epitaph during the live broadcast.

While reporting on the tragic passing of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles, MSNBC news anchor Alison Morris apparently let the n-word fly out of her mouth. She was discussing Bryant’s fit with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to WorldStarHipHop.com and MademNoire.com, when she said the N-word.

“It seems like he was just the kind of athlete, the kind of star that was perfectly cast on the Los Angeles n—–s.”

Recognizing her mistake, the female news reporter immediately stated “the Los Angeles Lakers” before breaking away, but it was too late and social media was all over this.

Morris took to Twitter to deny that she said the n-word and to apologize for the uproar it caused.

Black Twitter, of course, does not believe her and said so on the social media platform.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

