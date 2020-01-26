Toyota exec Kia McWhorter explains ‘Genchi Genbutsu’; how she approaches issues

Kia McWhorter heads the Social Innovation – Multicultural Business Alliance and Strategy office for Toyota Motor North America. She’s been with Toyota for over 12 years, and was recently promoted into this new role from her previous role as a business planning leader. As a part of her new responsibilities, McWhorter gets to support great community organizations and events such as the Salvation Army and their Walk in My Boots community outreach program. This program was designed to enrich lives, one step at a time, by donating insulated winter boots and Smartwool socks to homeless and low-income women and children at the Salvation Army. As a part of this program, Toyota also donates $15K to the Salvation Army in conjunction with the event.

We caught up with McWhorter during the Detroit Walk In My Boots program held earlier this month where we sat down with her to pick her brain about her leadership style, how she approaches business challenges and her definition of business success.

How do you approach business challenges and issues?

At Toyota, our overarching approach is that we keep in mind a term called Genchi Genbutsu, and it’s Japanese for “go and see for yourself.” So, if there’s an issue or problem especially in the community, or within the business, or within the division, or within operations, or manufacturing, etc., we like to go and see what the issue is first, so we can assess what the current situation is. Then we also like to look at what we’d ultimately like to happen, and then we look for a root cause and break down that problem. We then develop counter measures to actually dissolve the problem. So, it’s definitely a succinct process that we implement to resolve the problem.

Describe your leadership style.

I’m very analytical and very strategic minded. I’m definitely process oriented, so I look at where the gaps are and assess how we can fill those gaps and resolve issues. I’m a problem-solving, gap-identification, and process-oriented type of leader.

What are two key factors you take into consideration for business success?

Collaboration, in terms of partnerships, and diversity of thought: meaning there’s not only your way of thinking, but you have a collaborative group that you’re working with to get other insights to create innovative solutions.