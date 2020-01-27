Alicia Keys dedicated the 62nd Grammy Awards to Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys dedicated the 62nd Grammy Awards to basketball legend Kobe Bryant following his death on Sunday, Jan 26, 2020.

The 39-year-old singer — who hosted the annual awards bash at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers — opened the ceremony with a heartfelt tribute to the sporting icon, who passed away aged 41 after a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

She said: “Here we are together on music’s biggest night, celebrating our artists that do it best, but, to be honest with you we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now, because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero.

“And we’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built.

“Right now, Kobe and his family and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirits, in our hearts, in our prayers, they’re in this building.

“I would like everybody to take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and our support with their families.”

