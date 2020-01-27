Lakers, Clippers to postpone Tuesday’s game as players grieve over Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have decided to cancel Tuesday’s game which was to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In a tweet by the National Basketball Association, the league said the decision “was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”

When the news broke on the untimely passing of Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, 13, and seven others, the Lakers were landing at the airport following their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Footage emerged of LeBron James crying as he walked off of the plane.

The Lakers have decided to bring grief counselors to the Lakers facility to help with the players’ mental health.

The organization brought in grief counselors to help, both in one-on-one and group settings, according to Dave McMenamin of EPSN.

The Lakers are scheduled to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at Staples Center.