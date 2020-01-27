Nissan unveils the all-new Altima during the AAFCA Awards

In the midst of the 2020 celebrity awards ceremonies, Nissan rolled out the all-new 2020 Altima Platinum during the 11th annual African American Film Critics Association Awards. The sixth-generation 2020 Altima was front and center, making a bold statement to a captivated audience of the who’s who in Black Hollywood at Taglyan Complex in Hollywood.

While the Oscars overlooked the stellar work of many African Americans in the film industry last year, the AAFCA spotlighted several of Black Hollywood’s best and brightest talents. Among them, Actor Jamie Foxx took home Best Supporting Actor for Just Mercy; Us director Jordan Peele won Best Director; and Best Picture, along with The Innovator Award sponsored by Nissan, was presented to Kenny Leon. Other honorees included music executive Clarence Avant’s The Black Godfather for Best Documentary, and Best Actor went to Eddie Murphy for Dolemite is My Name.

The new lower, wider and more dynamic look gives the Altima Platinum has as profound a stance as that of a Hollywood movie star. It features a V-motion grille with dark chrome finish on the outside and luxurious all-leather trim on the inside, offering five-star quality inside and out at an affordable price.

The Altima Platinum comes with a four-cylinder engine that offers the best fuel economy. The 2.5-liter engine is rated with 28 mpg city, 39 mpg highway and 32 mpg combined. For our Northern readers, Nissan also heard the cry of consumers. The six-generation Altima is the first Nissan with all-wheel drive capabilities.

From the Hollywood celebrity to the female executive the rise, the 2020 Altima Platinum is all about value. Coming in around $30,000 the Altima is equipped with great standard features, from the “bird’s eye” virtual 360 all-around camera view to ProPILOT Assist, which helps drivers stay in the center of the lane as well as slow down or stop the vehicle when needed. A booming Bose sound system makes rides that much sweeter in the Altima.

From Hollywood to Anywhere USA, the all-new Nissan 2020 Altima Platinum is the mid-size sedan worth considering when looking for your next car.

Check out new Nissan Altima Platinum and other highlights from the African American Film Critics Awards ceremony, held Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, in the photo gallery above.