“32 and 3” is a new show on the rolling out platform featuring artists from around the country. The premise of the show is to provide insight into the minds of up-and-coming artists and showcase a glimpse of their talent — hence 32 bars and three questions. Take a look at the trailer to see what’s coming up and stay tuned for the first featured artist.

