Blac Chyna blasts Kylie Jenner for taking daughter Dream on helicopter ride

The collective grief over Kobe Bryant crested in America on Monday, Jan 27, 2020, prompting an instantaneous outpouring of reconciliation and reflection from people with their family members and friends.

Blac Chyna, 31, however, is not friends nor friendly with Kylie Jenner, 22, and she was in no mood to reconcile. She blasted the youngest Kardashian clan member for taking Chyna’s daughter Dream — whose father is Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian — for a ride on the very same helicopter that later crashed in Jenner’s hometown of Calabasas, California. The fiery wreckage killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others aboard.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, clawed at Jenner through her lawyer Tuesday after Jenner posted a photo of the nine victims on her Instagram Story with the caption: “rest in peace.. and prayers to these families. i still can’t believe this. that was the helicopter i would fly on from time to time with that pilot Ara. he was such a nice man. hold your loved ones close [*heart emoji]”

Jenner reportedly took her niece Dream on a helicopter ride piloted by Ara Zobayan on the child’s third birthday in November 2019.

“Took Dream on her first helicopter ride,” she captioned the picture. “Happy birthday baby girl … you are a gift.”

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, relayed that she was enraged and felt Jenner put Dream’s life in jeopardy by taking her on a helicopter ride, according to OK! magazine. She also says Jenner was exploiting Bryant’s death as a publicity stunt.

“Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash,” Ciani said, according to OK! mag.

“What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission.”

Kylie Jenner has yet to respond to Chyna’s statements.