Jimmy Fallon breaks down delivering powerful tribute to Kobe Bryant (video)

Jimmy Fallon feels an eternal connection to Kobe Bryant because they met at an industry party when both were very young and had just arrived in Los Angeles.

It is because of this chance meeting and budding friendship that Fallon had great difficulty composing himself as he remembered how they went on a beer run to save that party even though Bryant, then 17 years old, was underage.

Bryant, 41, as most know by now, passed away with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “GiGi” Bryant when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in the mountains north of Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26.

In a very somber monologue to open up “The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the comedian said they reveled in being fathers to females, as Bryant had four daughters and Fallon has two girls. He said they would joke when they saw each other over the mistakes they made as fathers and also would reminisce over that first meeting.

Check out Fallon’s emotional tribute below: