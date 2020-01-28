Kobe Bryant is being remembered across the nation with memorials.

Following the death of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven additional victims, memorials have been appearing nationwide. In addition to Los Angeles, cities like New York, Philadelphia and others are honoring the fallen NBA star.

From purple and gold illuminated buildings to touching murals, Bryant will be remembered as an athlete who transcended the sport of basketball.

Here’s a look at how Kobe Bryant is being remembered not only in Los Angeles but across the nation.