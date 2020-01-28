‘Queen & Slim’ star Jodie Turner-Smith refuses to raise children in the US

Jodie Turner-Smith and her rumored husband, Joshua Jackson, declared they won’t be raising their children in the United States.

The Queen & Slim actress told the Sunday Times that they don’t want to expose their children to blatant racial animus and White supremacy that permeates American society.

“The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy is overt. It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here. I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school,” she told the newspaper.

Turner-Smith doesn’t consider her home country of England as a viable option either.

“England has gone off the rails, so I was thinking maybe Canada.” Her rumored husband Jackson, who starred in When They See Us, was born in British Columbia, Canada.

Turner-Smith, who moved from Peterborough, England, as a kid with her mother and siblings after her parents divorced, said she was endured jarring culture shock when she arrived in Maryland.

“So I was really excited when I came to America about meeting black people. But it was a huge culture shock because I was rejected by the black community. They were like, ‘You talk like a white girl.’ People would call me an Oreo. All I wanted was acceptance.”

She added that the hate intensified when word spread that she was romancing a White man. She was stunned that Blacks, as well as Whites, so strenuously opposed miscegenation.

“There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man. In America, interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community,” she said. “It is so complicated. I don’t want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you. … I’m learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself.”