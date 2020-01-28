Terry Crews responds to fans who say he threw Gabrielle Union under the bus

Gabrielle Union (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Actor Terry Crews is getting buried even deeper with every public utterance regarding diversity at the show he hosts, “America’s Got Talent.”

The famously sculpted actor is being accused by former AGT judge Gabrielle Union and her fans of “selling out” and throwing Union “under the bus” by going on national TV to directly dispute Union’s claims of a toxic and racist environment on AGT.

As rolling out reported, Dwyane Wade’s wife spoke out forcefully after being tossed from AGT after serving just one year of a three-year contract. Reports surfaced that Union, 47,  was told her ever-evolving hairstyles were too black. Moreover, she and fellow ex-judge Julianne Hough were reportedly subjected to relentless criticisms for their wardrobe and makeup. Even former judge Howard Stern, who thrived on AGT, said the show had suffocating toxicity about it.

Crews, 51, who shot to fame via Ice Cube’s Friday After Next in the 1990s, however, shocked Union and fans when he told the “Today” show that AGT had the most diversity of any show in his 20-year career.

“That was never my experience on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment,” Crews said. “The top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, Black, White. It was everything in the gamut.”

Crews wasn’t finished: “I can’t speak for sexism because I am not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments.”

Union and fans were outraged and immediately lampooned Crews in a rapid succession of stinging tweets:

Union was particularly irate at the fact that she stood up for Crews when he told the public that he was sexually assaulted by a man, but she believes that he left her to twist in the wind.

After digging himself out from under the avalanche of criticism, Crews chose to speak out again, this time saying that he has no responsibility to any woman except his wife. Most observers believe it was a subtle jab at Union.

That tweet opened up the floodgates of hate against Crews as they believe he deliberately threw Union “under the bus” and failed to get her back the way she did his. The Twitter pummeling has been intense. Here is a small sampling;

 

 

 

 

 

 

