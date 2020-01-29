‘LHH’ star Yandy Smith celebrates husband Mendeecees’ release from prison (video)

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” stars Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris are back together again for the first time in four years.

Mendeecees and his wife celebrated his release from a New York prison for drug trafficking. He was originally scheduled to be released in December, but he was delayed for some unspecified reason.

Yandy about to pregnant in 5.4.3… pic.twitter.com/tF9sXhl8FS — #LetsKeepIt💯 (@MsNicoleBanks) January 29, 2020

Mendeecees and film producer Yandy Smith have been married since 2015 and they share two children together, Skylar Smith and O’mere. He also had two additional children, Mendeecees Jr. and Aasim. And In December 2019, Yandy adopted a daughter, Infinity.

Yandy, 37, hinted to People magazine earlier this month that Mendeecees’ release was imminent. “Mendeecees will be home sooner than I can blink my eye,” she said. “My birthday is March 19. He will be home before my birthday.” Yandy added that the Harlem native would have to spend time in a halfway house before returning home to his family following his release.

On December 9, the Yelle Skin Care CEO took Skylar and O’mere to visit Mendeecees in prison. “Family X Hair. @omereandskylar @mendeecees (before y’all ask @therealinfiniti_ has basketball on the weekends so she missed this visit)💕,” she captioned the family snapshot. The foursome posed next to a Christmas tree at the time.