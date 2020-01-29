Lil Nas X explains why he looked bored at the strip club with Lizzo (video)

Lil Nas X and Lizzo celebrated their magical experiences at the 2020 Grammy Awards by hitting up a Los Angeles strip club late Sunday night.

In an Instagram Live video that was posted by Lizzo and was captured by The Shade Room, Nas (real name Montero Lamar Hill) and Lizzo (born Melissa Viviane Jefferson), were seen making it rain inside the unidentified gentleman’s club. The DJ appropriately blared Nas’ hit song “Panini” over the loudspeaker to help the pair celebrate.

Lil Nas X history-making Billboard hit “Old Town Road” took home two Grammys, while Lizzo took home Grammys for Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Cuz I Love You” and Best R&B Vocal Performance for “Jerome.”

Nas seemed to sport a bored look on his face and a fan queried him about it.

“Why you look bored tho,” the Instagram follower stated.

In response to the fan, Nas posted a video of Spongebob Squarepants flicking his wrist, with the caption, “Cuz I’m, u know,” according to The Shade Room.

Nas basically explained he is openly gay, which he announced to the world while “Old Town Road” hijacked the charts and pop culture in the summer of 2019.