Men celebrate being ‘Girl Dads’ inspired by Kobe Bryant’s chat with Elle Duncan

Men from around the world have embraced being fathers to young women and girls. On Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, the hashtag #GirlDad began trending on social media after an ESPN story about Kobe Bryant’s love for his three daughters.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Elle Duncan shared a story about the time she met with Bryant at an event for the sports network in New York. When Bryant saw Duncan, she was eight months pregnant at the time, and her belly was the first thing the former NBA All-Star noticed.

In her story, Duncan recalled the first time that she met the basketball star was while backstage at an event for ESPN in New York. And while most encounters with celebrities or athletes are brief, Duncan and Bryant bonded over one thing: being a parent to daughters.

When Duncan told him that she was expecting a girl, Bryant gave her a high-five and said, “Girls are the best.”

He added, “Just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.”

Duncan cried when she described Bryant’s love of being a father to girls of his own. Bryant told Duncan, “I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.”

Bryant and his wife Vanessa had four daughters: Natalia, 17, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months old.

After Duncan’s viral moment, fathers from around the world began to post images of themselves with their daughters.

You’re my World baby girl, so blessed to have you. ❤️ 👧 #girldad pic.twitter.com/MXV4u5SkQp — The Beach Guy (@ToyibOla) January 29, 2020

#girldad my daughter @Arike_O wanted a better picture of us. Love you dearly babes pic.twitter.com/cFWn1WiI3v — Greg_O (@Ogunbogy) January 29, 2020

Had to jump on the #GirlDad movement… This little lady gives me life.. pic.twitter.com/l4XPmxvtmO — Mark Stephens (@newerabasketbal) January 29, 2020