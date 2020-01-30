Disney heiress blasted for calling Kobe Bryant a rapist after his death

Photo: A.R. Shaw for Steed Media

Disney heiress Abigail Disney is catching flack for going after Kobe Bryant following his untimely passing.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, Disney responded to a Washington Post opinion piece that mentioned the 2003 sexual assault allegation against Bryant. On Twitter, she called out Bryant and called him a rapist.

“I haven’t said anything about Kobe so far because I felt some time needed to pass before weighing in. But yes, it’s time for the sledgehammer to come out. The man was a rapist. Deal with it,” she wrote.

In 2003, Bryant was accused of sexual assault in Boulder, Colorado. However, he was not convicted and eventually settled with the alleged victim.

Disney, who is the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, the co-founder of The Walt Disney Co., caught flack for her tweet against Bryant.

Some have even called for Black people to boycott the Disney company.

“Black people should boycott Disney, they hate you,” Twitter user @Blkliberation84 wrote. “Abigail Disney is your typical red blooded White supremacist feminist who called Kobe Bryant a rapist with no proof. (sic)”

Here is how others responded:

