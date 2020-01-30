Disney heiress blasted for calling Kobe Bryant a rapist after his death

Disney heiress Abigail Disney is catching flack for going after Kobe Bryant following his untimely passing.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, Disney responded to a Washington Post opinion piece that mentioned the 2003 sexual assault allegation against Bryant. On Twitter, she called out Bryant and called him a rapist.

“I haven’t said anything about Kobe so far because I felt some time needed to pass before weighing in. But yes, it’s time for the sledgehammer to come out. The man was a rapist. Deal with it,” she wrote.

In 2003, Bryant was accused of sexual assault in Boulder, Colorado. However, he was not convicted and eventually settled with the alleged victim.

Disney, who is the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, the co-founder of The Walt Disney Co., caught flack for her tweet against Bryant.

Some have even called for Black people to boycott the Disney company.

“Black people should boycott Disney, they hate you,” Twitter user @Blkliberation84 wrote. “Abigail Disney is your typical red blooded White supremacist feminist who called Kobe Bryant a rapist with no proof. (sic)”

Here is how others responded:

Each of us is more than our worst deeds, and less than our best. People aren’t easily divided into good and bad. I won’t excuse or defend what KB may have done that night, but if you aren’t moved by the hundreds of stories of his generosity and kindness, you aren’t paying attn. — Sam Ackerman (@BeastStroganoff) January 29, 2020

Is everyone accused of rape a rapist? Is everyone accused of racism a racist? Does this apply to your great-uncle? Rumors of him being a Nazi-sympathizer & racist abound. But I choose not to stand at the gates of Disneyworld & tell folks to “deal with it”…. — LMZ81973 Anti-Racist. Human. (@lmz81973) January 29, 2020

But you never banned him from any of your Disney theme parks did you?! You made sure you took his money didn’t you?! — Jasmine Rice (@JasmineMariee95) January 29, 2020

I didn’t know that an allegation was the same thing as a conviction. So happy that you waited until he was dead and therefore unable to defend himself to weigh in. #virtuesignal — Gabby (@cgabrielle210) January 29, 2020