LeBron James pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, reveals new tattoo on social media

LeBron James’ rivalry with Kobe Bryant will always be remembered. They battled on the court and James surpassed Bryant on the all-time NBA scoring list on Jan. 18. Bryant would pass in a helicopter crash one day later.

James and Bryant were rivals on the court, but friends outside of basketball. To honor Bryant’s legacy, James decided to get a tattoo.

James shared two photos on his Instagram page on Jan. 31. One photo features James’ head on Bryant’s shoulder. And the other image is James’ new tattoo.

View below.