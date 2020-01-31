LeBron James pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, reveals new tattoo on social media

Photo: A.R. Shaw for Steed Media

LeBron James’ rivalry with Kobe Bryant will always be remembered. They battled on the court and James surpassed Bryant on the all-time NBA scoring list on Jan. 18. Bryant would pass in a helicopter crash one day later.

James and Bryant were rivals on the court, but friends outside of basketball. To honor Bryant’s legacy, James decided to get a tattoo.

James shared two photos on his Instagram page on Jan. 31. One photo features James’ head on Bryant’s shoulder. And the other image is James’ new tattoo.

View below.

 

 

 

