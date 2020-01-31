White man allegedly robbed bank while wearing blackface

Police are searching for a White man who reportedly wore blackface while robbing a bank.

The incident occurred at a PNC Bank in Perryville, Maryland, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, according to the Baltimore Sun. Police say the unidentified bank robber, who is a White male, was wearing a white coat and maroon hat and covered his face with dark paint, otherwise known as blackface.

He allegedly walked up to the bank teller and presented her with a note that read, “Hey, I want all your money. Don’t give me a moneybag. I want all the money in the drawer,” police said.

The teller complied, emptying her cash drawer on the counter. The bank robber scooped up the money and walked out in under a minute.

When the robbery initially occurred, the bank teller told police that she was robbed by a Black man. However, after police looked at the surveillance footage, they noticed White skin between his right gloved hand and jacket sleeve.

Police are currently looking for a White male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and in his late 20s or early 30s.

This is not the first time a White person disguised themselves as a Black person to rob a bank. In October 2019, Joshua Coster, 32, was jailed after police alleged he wore blackface to rob the same bank twice in a one-month period in Wichita, Kansas, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Costner and his alleged accomplice, 28-year-old Stephanie Steele, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery.