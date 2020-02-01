Chicago rapper Stark explains the city’s underground music scene

Stark of Huey is a bold, 25-year-old emcee, junior mentor, open mic host, and father from the west-side of Chicago. Using his unique sound, Stark shares his life through his art as a skilled rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. He is an active member of his community having performed at various events including, Common Ground Foundation’s AAHHFest, and The Obama Foundation’s Chicago Community Conversation. Rolling out spoke with Stark about his musical career as an underground artist in Chicago.

How did you get your start as an artist?

I first got into hip-hop when I was about seven or eight. My dad and my uncles were all heavy into hip-hop … my uncle played a lot of Ludacris and Eminem. My dad played a lot of NAS Scarface. That’s when I fell in love with hip-hop music. I started writing my own music by the time I was in like eighth grade. I officially started performing and recording music as a sophomore in high school. Ever since then, I’ve just been working on the underground Chicago scene, to establish myself as an artist.

How would you describe your sound?

I don’t like to put myself in a box, so the term that I usually go with is experimental. I experiment a lot with different samples, whether it’s jazz music, surf music or elevator music. Then I figure out ways to pair those with my own instrumentation. My sound is definitely hip-hop, but pretty far from today’s norm. I don’t do as much like the sauce rap or drill rap. I would say [my sound is] experimenting with high energy for good vibe music.

Tell me about the Chicago underground music scene.

I’ve gone to all of the open mics and been in different circles and there are tons of ridiculously talented music artists. It’s been nothing but love. You definitely get a lot of … positive feedback collaboration underground.

