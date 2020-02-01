Mase calls Diddy out on his hypocrisy and challenges him

Mase will always and forever be associated with Bad Boy Records. Sean Combs, aka “Diddy” created a cultural swell of unforgettable music and moments during the ’90s that rolled over into the millennium. The tragic death of Biggie represented a major loss to the culture of hip-hop, rap music and Bad Boy as a label. Mase came on the scene and provided a much-needed jolt to the label. He resurrected Bad Boy during the shiny suit era.

Everything seemed to be working out for Bad Boy until contract disputes were made public by The Lox and Mase. In Nov. 2005, The Lox orchestrated a “Free The Lox” campaign. They called Diddy out on Hot 97 when they were guests of the Angie Martinez’s show. Mase did something similar when he pulled up on Diddy at Atlanta’s V103 radio station so that he would release him from his contract.

It’s evident that Diddy’s business dealings have not always been favorable for his artists. Earlier this year at Clive Davis’ 2020 pre-Grammy party, Diddy was honored with the Icon Award. He gave an impassioned speech about being for the artists and put the Academy “on the clock” with regard to being fair with Black artists. Mase witnessed this speech and took to Instagram to call Diddy out on his hypocrisy.

Mase posted a picture of Meek Mill asking why all of the Black artists are in racist contracts with “different race men” on his Instagram. Then he took it a step further. Read the post below.

Mase has an axe to grind, and in this social media age, the entire world will know about it.

“Your past business practices knowingly [have] continued purposely starved your artist[s] and been extremely unfair to the very same artists that helped you to obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Bad Boy label. For example, you still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which you gave me $20K.” he posted.

He continued stating that he offered Diddy two million dollars for his publishing, but it was declined.

Let’s see how this new Diddy Combs, the new icon, responds to this.

Do you think Diddy is fair? Share your thoughts in the comments.