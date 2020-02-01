Nissan’s 2020 Rogue is a fun crossover SUV that’s enjoyable to drive

Nissan’s 2020 Rogue is a playfully fun crossover SUV that is enjoyable to drive.

To start the new decade, Nissan gave the 2020 Rogue a makeover. The new hood design complements Nissan’s signature “V-Motion” grille. The auto manufacturer also integrated fog lamps and headlights with LED signature daytime running lights, all of which enhance the look of Nissan’s number one selling crossover SUV.

What makes the 2020 Nissan Rogue SV front-wheel drive a good vehicle, is its practicability. Along with great eye-catching style, owners also get performance. All 2020 Rogue models are equipped with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at 170 horsepower. The fuel economy for front-wheel-drive models rates 26 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined.

The five-passenger Nissan Rogue SUV offers comfortable seating, not just for the driver but for all guests. The six-way adjustable driver’s seat includes power lumbar support and four-way adjustable front passenger seat. Nissan also refined the interior with a leather-wrapped D-shaped steering wheel and leather-booted sport-mode shifter. Another available option is a heated steering wheel.

The Rogue comes in three trim levels. The S starts at $23,500, the SV rolls out at $26,720 and SL $31,600. Our tested SV FWD model list for $30,150, includes options.

The Nissan 2020 Rogue is a great SUV for small families and singles. A good looking vehicle that is moderately priced and not too expensive to fill up at the gas pump. As with all Nissan vehicles, they are equipped with an array of safety features, including Safety Shield 360 which adds to peace of mind and a comfortable ride.