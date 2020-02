R&B singer Usher filled the staple center with the holy ghost as he sang “Amazing Grace” at the Kobe and Gianna Tribute at the Staple Center on Jan. 31, 2020. NBA players and fans could be seen weeping as Usher’s voice filled the arena.

Eddy "Precise" Lamarre Eddy Lamarre aka Precise is a father, emcee, motivational speaker, blogger and performing artist. Follow his blog at precisemuzic.com