Courtney D. Sykes find purpose through pain and Lula’s Candles

Courtney D. Sykes found purpose through unexpected pain. After losing several close family members in the short span of two years, Sykes found herself in a state of depression. It was through therapy she found a way to address her condition. “I was encouraged to seek ways to implement more self-care, manage stress and develop healthier coping mechanisms.” For Sykes, that included exploring the world of arts and crafts which spawned the birth of Lula’s Candle Company. Sykes, who is a native of Apopka, Florida currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia with her husband and close friends.

Is there a backstory to the name of your company?

Lula’s Candle Co. was birthed from the pain and grief of losing my mom’s Godmother, one of my Granny’s best friends, and the woman I called “Auntie Lula” – Lucetta “Lula” Orr. After passing away in 2018 from her battle with cancer, I created this company to remember those who may have lost loved ones due to cancer.

What makes your candles special?

My candles are made with [the customer] in mind. [They are] hand-poured with love in small batches to assure quality and consistency. Every wick, label, and sticker are all designed and packaged by me. I take pride in the work that I do because it is a representation of someone I love.

Are they organic?

My candles are 100 percent natural soy-base; I only use quality soy wax and phthalate-free fragrance oils.

What separates you from others in your field? What is unique to the experience that you create?

What separates me from others is my mission … to bring light to those in need of love, self-care, peace, and healing. I’m not in it for the money or popularity. I do this to honor someone who was special and meant the world to me and my family. More than anything, I hope to be able to spread awareness about cancer prevention and to support those impacted by the disease.

What role does technology play in your day-to-day life?

Honestly, it’s an absolute must for someone like me who has an online business. I can literally provide information about my products, promote upcoming vendor markets, show behind the scenes, answer questions and provide education about candle care at the click of a button.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

To truly learn to accept and love all aspects of myself, my skills, abilities and life experiences. I strongly believe that we do not have to be defined by just one thing, or area of interest – we are all multidimensional and multifaceted beings. I want to be able to walk confidently in the direction of where all of my interests and experiences collide and become who God has purposed me to be.

About Courtney D. Sykes

Favorite Restaurant: Milk & Honey Restaurant at Cascade (Atlanta, GA)

Milk & Honey Restaurant at Cascade (Atlanta, GA) Favorite Guilty Pleasure: Frosted lemonades from Chick Fil A

Frosted lemonades from Chick Fil A Favorite Non-Work Hobby: Thrifting

Website: www.lulascandle.co

Twitter: lulascandleco

FB: @lulascandle.co

IG: @lulascandle.co (business)

@courtneydsykeseydsykes (brand)