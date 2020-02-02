Rapper gets 99 years in prison for killing mother to flaunt insurance money

A rapper from Chicago wanted fame and riches and decided to kill his mother to achieve his goals. On Jan. 31, rapper Young QC, real name Qaw’mane Wilson, was sentenced to 99 years in prison for hiring a hitman to kill his mother, Yolanda Holmes, for life insurance money and her savings, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

Holmes reportedly gave Wilson, her only child, everything he wanted. She brought him car, jewelry, and even made it possible for him to find steady employment. However, that wasn’t enough. Wilson reportedly wanted to advance his fledging rap career by showing wealth. He realized that he could flaunt wealth by killing his mother and getting the life insurance money and ravishing her savings.

In 2012, police say Wilson hired Eugene Spencer to kill his mother.

Spencer rode with Wilson’s girlfriend to Holmes’ apartment and shot her as she slept in her bed. After struggling with Holmes boyfriend, Spencer knocked him unconscious. Spencer called Wilson who told him, “make sure the b—- is dead.” Moments later, Spencer stabbed Holmes.

In a YouTube video posted to his account in May 2013, Wilson walked into a Chase Bank where he withdrew $20,000. He later went to a local nightclub and threw money in the air for his friends and fans to collect.

After he was sentenced, Wilson told the judge, “I just want to say, nobody loved my mother more than me. She was all I had. That’s it.”

Spencer was sentenced to 100 years in prison.