Colin Kaepernick helped homeless, honored Black History Month during Super Bowl

Colin Kaepernick has not played a down of football in three years, but he remained a topic of discussion in Super Bowl LIV. Kaepernick’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers, loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. And before the game, some called out Beyoncé and Jay-Z for sitting during the national anthem of Sunday’s big game.

Kaepernick caused a stir in 2016 after he began kneeling during the national anthem to bring awareness to police brutality.

But while the 49ers and Chiefs faced-off on the field, Kaepernick decided to honor Black History Month and give back to the community during Super Bowl Sunday.

According to Daily Mail, Kaepernick visited the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture located in Harlem, New York. Kaepernick toured the historic library, which is devoted to the research, preservation, and exhibition of materials focused on African American, African Diaspora, and African experiences.

After his visit to the Schomburg, Kaepernick traveled to Jamaica, Queens where he worked with the organization, 100 Suits for 100 Men. While at the SCO Family Shelter, Kaepernick served meals to the needy. Along with catered food, those in need received free suits, shoes, and haircuts during the Super Bowl.