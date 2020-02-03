Quarterback Lamar Jackson wins NFL’s biggest award

Not bad for a running back.

After Lamar Jackson was urged to switch positions from quarterback to running back, the second-year Baltimore Ravens starter put on one of the most spectacular and awe-inspiring performances the NFL has ever seen.

Jackson, 22, became just the second player to ever win the Associated Press’ Most Valuable Player Award unanimously, joining legend Tom Brady who got every media vote back in 2010.

Moreover, Jackson is the second-youngest player to ever capture the MVP overall. Only the venerated Jim Brown, who won the award in 1957 and ’58, was younger, ESPN reports. Getting recognition at a young age is nothing new for Jackson, who was also the youngest player to ever win the Heisman Trophy during his collegiate career at the University of Louisville.

It was a season of broken records for Jackson. He broke Michael Vick’s NFL record for rushing yards for a quarterback with 1,206, and he is the only player to ever throw for more than 3,000 yards and rush for more than a 1,000 yards in the same season.

Jackson also led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes while leading the Ravens to an NFL best 14-2 record.

In accepting the recognition, Jackson dispensed advice for other minority quarterbacks who will or have faced racism and have been told they need to change positions.

“Make those people eat their words,” he said, according to Fox News. “It feels good when you can make those people eat their words because they’re so negative. How are you going to wake up and be so negative about somebody who’s not negative toward you or [didn’t] do anything wrong? Don’t worry about what they say. Do you. Stay focused because you want to be great, and you’re going to be great. Just do you.”