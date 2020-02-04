‘Bad Boys for Life’ breaks box-office records

Bad Boys For Life
Hollywood, California – Jan. 14, 2020: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures’ Bad Boys for Life. (Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures)

Bad Boys for Life topped the weekend box office for the third consecutive week and became the most successful film in the franchise.

With a haul of $17 million for the weekend, the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led film has accumulated $271 million worldwide, including $148 million domestically, becoming the most commercially successful January release of all time.

Bad Boys for Life remained victorious overseas as well, bringing in another $30.8 million from 63 foreign markets. Outside of the U.S., top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($14.8 million), Germany ($12.7 million), Mexico ($10.5 million) and Australia ($10 million), according to Box Office Mojo. 

The success of its two predecessors motivated Sony to start pre-production on a fourth installment even before the third movie, Bad Boys for Life, had been released in theaters. The performance of Bad Boys for Life makes the fourth movie a virtual guarantee now.

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





