Future suing the alleged mother of his child

Future has had enough of former fling Eliza Reign discussing their sex life and allegedly spreading multiple lies about him. Therefore, he is suing Reign for defamation and seeks damages.

In court documents obtained by TMZ and Bossip, Future, 36, is also requesting the judge dismiss Reign’s paternity and child support suit against him over her daughter, Reign, who was born in 2019. Future admits having relations with Reign, whose real last name is Seraphin, from 2016-18.

The Atlanta rapper, born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, indicated in the court filings that he has investigated Reign’s claims of indigence and allegedly uncovered several of Reign’s lies.

In the court documents, Future claims the following about Reign, according to Bossip:

Reign says she’s too poor to pay court fees, which Future says is not true;

Future accuses Reign of making up stories such as trying to have her killed after she refused to abort their baby;

Future says Reign currently has three active bank accounts;

Future claims Reign has leveraged her burgeoning fame to collect fees as a celebrity hostess in recent months;

Future also alleges that Reign secured a loan through her business to lease a 2018 SUV at $826 a month.

Future doesn’t substantiate nor deny that he is the father of Reign’s infant. He is already the father of six children with five women.

Future also wants Reign to be held in contempt of court for alleged perjury. Future’s camp said there is “clear and convincing evidence of a calculated and unconscionable scheme of deception by the petitioner Eliza Seraphin,” according to documents obtained by Bossip.

Reign filed a paternity suit against Future in 2019, asking the court to make Future take a DNA test and, based on the results, to begin making child support payments.