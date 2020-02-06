Janelle Monáe has mercury poisoning after becoming a pescatarian

Janelle Monáe has mercury poisoning.

The 34-year-old singer, who follows a vegetarian and fish diet, would love to have a family of her own one day, but she needs to get “healthy” again first, as she’s currently suffering with metal contamination linked to eating too much fish.

Speaking to The Cut, she said: “I started feeling my mortality.”

And, although she’s very open about the fact she’d like to have a baby, Janelle prefers to keep the identity of the people she is dating close to her chest.

She explained: “I don’t talk about the folks I’m dating.”

The Hidden Figures actress revealed last year she is pansexual — meaning she is attracted to a person regardless of their sex or gender — and thought it was important to open up to her parents before disclosing her preferences publicly.

