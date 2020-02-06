‘Just Mercy’ star Karan Kendrick on focus and finding your path

Karan Kendrick stayed ready so she didn’t have to get ready.

The Georgia-born actress has appeared in a number of popular and acclaimed films — from Hunger Games to Hidden Figures — and she’s currently making waves in the gripping legal drama Just Mercy about attorney Bryan Stevenson’s fight to exonerate wrongly convicted Alabama death row inmate Walter McMillian. Oscar winner Jamie Foxx stars as McMillian, and Michael B. Jordan is Stevenson. As McMillian’s devoted and determined wife, Minnie McMillian, Kendrick gets to tap into so much of her own background.

“When I read the script and understood what the opportunity was, when I saw clips of Minnie and images of her, I immediately saw my grandmother,” she explains. “So I was excited to share the story of a Southern Brown woman — a rural, Southern Brown woman — and the opportunity to share her in a way that I understood. She represented, for me, the women who raised me. The women in my community growing up. And I felt like I could bring something a little deeper — a bit of understanding about that experience in a way that I had not seen onscreen.”

An alum of Spelman College who’s also worked extensively in television and theater, Kendrick has earned her spotlight. She mentors young creatives in her hometown of Fort Valley, Georgia, and has built a close-knit network of artists across Georgia, Los Angeles and New York City. She’s also come to understand the importance of making sure she takes care of herself, even alongside the demands of a career that’s heating up.

“It’s all the stuff that you have to work through to get to the acting that’s the hard part,” she says with a chuckle. “For me, staying ready means eating well and getting rest and working out. It means therapy, having a support system and a healthy environment, being clear about what I want and allowing myself to look forward to what I want. Being kind to myself. Being patient with myself.”

When she was taking her first steps as an actress, Kendrick had to learn how to relate to characters even when they may have been far removed from her life and outlook. It was while working on a project with the late Ruby Dee that she was forced to examine her approach early. “I was in a role that featured a character whose life choices felt very unfamiliar to me at the time. In my self-righteous 20-year-old mind, I was like ‘I would never.’ I was judging her. I couldn’t share her story because [of that], and it was really getting in the way of the work.”

The legendary Billie Allen was directing the project and she took Kendrick aside. “She was my mentor until she passed away. [She] challenged me in a way I’d never been challenged before. That was my call to action.”

Kendrick has stayed ready. Now, as her star rises and her film is one of the most talked-about movies of the new year, she’s taking it all in stride. But she’s also taking it all in.

“Over the course of Just Mercy, there have been a lot of [affirmations], she said. “This process has reminded me to be open to the possibility of every single thing that I have ever wanted. Sometimes when it doesn’t come at the time or in the way that you think it will or should, you begin to doubt. ‘Maybe these things don’t exist. Maybe I was thinking too big.’ This entire experience has been a moment of yes to what you dream. … You may not see how it will come to fruition, but it can and it will if you keep walking toward it. Just keep going.”