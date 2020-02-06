R. Kelly’s ex alleges he recreated acts of sexual abuse from childhood in bedroom

It is common knowledge among followers of R. Kelly that he has claimed to have been molested by a family member and by an elderly man in the neighborhood where he grew up.

According to Page Six, Kelly’s haunted past was the source of his domineering ways with at least one woman and former girlfriend, Kitti Jones.

Jones appeared Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, on “Dr. Oz” and dropped a nuclear bomb, describing sexual encounters that found her at the mercy of the award-winning singer. It has been previously reported by various sources, including Jones, that she was slapped, kicked and starved until she lost consciousness. In the interview with Oz, Page Six reports that she goes into further depth about the abuse and molestation, alleging that Kelly relived several vile and despicable moments of his past with her.

“Later in the relationship, there were things that he would ask me to do to him, sexually, that I connected to the abuse,” said Jones in a clip from the show. “And that’s when I would feel really ill doing it to him because I knew where it was coming from. It was some pretty graphic things.”

Jones also said that the fallen R&B singer beat her and that “it felt like it lasted forever.”

She continued, “I was being starved excessively,” adding that the “longest that I had gone was almost three days, but I had passed out.”