R. Kelly’s ex alleges he recreated acts of sexual abuse from childhood in bedroom

R. Kelly (Photo credit: Bang Media)

It is common knowledge among followers of R. Kelly that he has claimed to have been molested by a family member and by an elderly man in the neighborhood where he grew up.

According to Page Six, Kelly’s haunted past was the source of his domineering ways with at least one woman and former girlfriend, Kitti Jones.

Jones appeared Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, on “Dr. Oz” and dropped a nuclear bomb, describing sexual encounters that found her at the mercy of the award-winning singer. It has been previously reported by various sources, including Jones, that she was slapped, kicked and starved until she lost consciousness. In the interview with Oz, Page Six reports that she goes into further depth about the abuse and molestation, alleging that Kelly relived several vile and despicable moments of his past with her.

“Later in the relationship, there were things that he would ask me to do to him, sexually, that I connected to the abuse,” said Jones in a clip from the show. “And that’s when I would feel really ill doing it to him because I knew where it was coming from. It was some pretty graphic things.”

Jones also said that the fallen R&B singer beat her and that “it felt like it lasted forever.”

She continued, “I was being starved excessively,” adding that the “longest that I had gone was almost three days, but I had passed out.”

N. Ali Early
N. Ali Early

Copy Editor

I like to describe myself as a pen pro. I believe everything begins with the pen. To no fault of its own, this generation has turned in its pen for a keyboard, but the concept remains the same: Write from the heart… Write from the start.



Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.