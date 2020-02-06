Tyler Perry reviving ‘House of Payne’ and launching yet another new show

Pretty soon, folks are going to start calling the station “Tyler Perry’s BET Network.”

That’s because Tyler Perry is bringing back “House of Payne,” his popular comedy series about a multigenerational family, on BET. The news comes on the heels of a recent announcement that Perry also is launching another show titled “Assisted Living” on BET, Deadline reports.

This is in addition to the two shows — “The Oval” and “Sistahs” — that Tyler Perry Studios is already airing on BET. There is no word yet where “Bruh,” a third show of Perry’s that currently is in production, will air.

“House of Payne,” which is returning to television five years after it went off TBS, will feature all of the original cast members, including Allen Payne, LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Perry’s “Assisted Living” will seem like the revival of “Meet the Browns” because it stars David and Tamela Mann. The sitcom centers around grandfather J. Anthony Brown, who most urbanites will remember as the longtime comedic sidekick on the legendary “Tom Joyner Morning Show.”

Brown plays “Grandpa Vinny,” who invested in a dilapidated home for the elderly and is drowning in debt and the responsibility of running the facility. The Manns play a couple who come to rescue Grandpa Vinny from himself.

Not only will both shows air on BET this summer, but Perry will wear his customary multifaceted hat as writer, director and executive producer on both shows.

And if that is not enough, Deadline reports that Perry is developing “multiple projects for the standalone streaming service BET Plus.”