Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking message about husband Kobe

Vanessa Bryant is heartened by all of the memorials that have popped up across the country and around the globe, and most particularly at the arena her late husband Kobe Bryant built, the Staples Center.

People magazine reports that the grieving widow conveyed that “every memorial means something to her. Every memorial is important,” according to a source that spoke to the publication.

The grieving widow also posted this message to her 10 million Instagram fans that conveyed all that her widely-revered husband meant to her.

After enduring and overcoming some marriage tumult in the previous decade — replete with Vanessa Bryant threatening to end their marriage — the couple’s relationship grew to the point that they were the best of friends.

Vanessa Bryant also shared a tribute video from the entertainment TV show, “Extra” that illuminated her favorite parts of her husband’s personality.

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter GiGi, 13, perished in a helicopter accident north of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020, that also took the lives of seven other passengers.