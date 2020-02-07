Red Level Entertainment CEO shares how the evolution of tech impacts business

Bryant Thompson is the founder and CEO of Red Level Entertainment, an entertainment and marketing company that specializes in email marketing, branding, and special events. Thompson was born and raised on the south side of Chicago and was blessed with the entrepreneurial spirit of his late father.

As he matriculated, that innate drive grew. In his early twenties, Thompson began promoting parties and events, which marked the beginning and the foundation of his current business.

After a trip to New Orleans, he birthed “Monday Madness,” a weekly event for Chicago artists. Every Monday you could find comedians, singers, and poets delivering live performances. The promotion of Monday Madness was such a success that Bryant began to receive requests from other businesses to promote their events.

In 2001, Bryant founded Red Level Entertainment. Today the company continues to help market and promote businesses by spearheading branding campaigns to increase their visibility.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

I am inspired by my family, who always supported me and believed in my business from the beginning. Being an entrepreneur for twenty years I’ve learned to draw inspiration by working towards financial freedom.

Describe the skills that will be essential to future entrepreneurs, business leaders and innovators.

Advertising and marketing make the world go around and they are often an afterthought when businesses are formed. Having an understanding of how valuable it is to invest in these services from the start can help increase the longevity of your brand. Today it’s almost impossible to ignore how fast technology is growing and evolving from social media to integrated artificial intelligence technology. Business leaders have to stay current with the trends in order to remain competitive as they work to be successful. It never hurts to take classes in addition to reading books and articles in your industry to sharpen your skills.

Click continue to read more.