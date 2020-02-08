High school basketball players accused of beating coach after game

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Javier Renes

Four high school basketball players are accused of fighting their coach after a game. The incident occurred in Newark, New Jersy on Feb. 4, according to ABC7. 

Someone captured cell phone footage of the junior varsity team players at Malcolm X. Shabazz High School. After traveling back to the school following a game, the players walked off of a school bus and began chasing the team’s assistant basketball coach.

Once the players caught up with the coach, they threw him to the ground and began punching and kicking him. The coach attempted to protect himself by covering his head with his arms while he laid on the ground and the players continued to attack him for nearly one minute.

The students have been suspended and will face criminal charges for aggravated assault.

The four students are not being identified because they are likely minors.

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.





