South African chef Lorna Maseko shares her favorite recipes from new cookbook

Lorna Maseko is a South African TV show host, author, and international celebrity chef. Maseko is the host of the South African TV show, “The Hostess.” She has amassed 600K followers on Instagram with her spunky personality and has appeared on “Celebrity Master Chef” as well as “Top Chef South Africa.” We spoke with Masseko about her new cookbook Celebrate with Lorna Maseko.

Advertisement

How did you get your start?

I started off as a ballet dancer and became the first Black ballet dancer of color in South Africa to do a lead role. From there, I decided to venture out into something else. I started off in television and presented one of the top lifestyle television magazine shows in South Africa called “Top Billing.” And then from there, I kind of started loving food because, you know, we featured a lot of things like beautiful restaurants around the country all over the world.

What inspired your love for being in the kitchen?

I absolutely love hosting people in my house and that comes with food. You can’t have people over and then feed them snacks. I love seeing people happy. I love seeing people fed. I think my love [of] food really started from there. But distinctly, I could say when I did “Celebrity Master Chef” and was eliminated, I knew that this is definitely what I wanted to do. I absolutely loved the experience.

Click continue to read more.