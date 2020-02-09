NeNe Leakes reportedly cut out of another episode of ‘RHOA’

Advertisement

Gregg and Nene Leakes. (Image source: Instagram – @neneleakes)

Fans of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes will not be pleased on Sunday evening when they learn that the reality star OG has been left out of another episode.

According to Love B. Scott, Leakes, the lone cast member who has starred in the hit show since its inception in 2008, has been cut out of the latest episode of the Bravo network hit.

The latest season of “RHOA” began with Leakes, 52, cut out of a few episodes due to a reported suspension for a conflict she had with “RHOA” producers in 2019.

If true, this is a punitive move by Bravo producers against Leakes as she gets paid per episode; she does not receive a set annual salary. Therefore, the episodes that Leakes does not appear in significantly impact her pocketbook.

News of Leakes punishment comes as she informed her Instagram followers that she hired renowned celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom to represent her. Leakes denies she is siccing Bloom on “RHOA” producers and that she needs Bloom to represent her on her side gigs that include other acting opportunities and her clothing line.

Do you believe Leakes?