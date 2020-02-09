‘Power’ reveals 4 spinoff shows during series finale

Sunday evening, Feb. 9, 2020, one of the most popular shows in modern cable television history, “Power,” will come to its cliffhanging conclusion after six breathtaking seasons.

However, only the original “Power” show is ending. The blockbuster Starz series that features Omari Hardwick and Naturi Naughton has been such a tremendous and transcendent cultural success that it has spawned four spin-off series, according to Entertainment Weekly and Yahoo.com.

According to entertainment publications, a video commercial will be aired that reveals four upcoming spin-offs; “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Influence,” and “Power Book V: Force.”

No details have been divulged yet from producer 50 Cent’s camp as of yet, but it will certainly satiate the appetite of ravenous “Power” fans that have grown exponentially since season one.

Entertainment Weekly states that the first “Power” spin-off is already set to premiere this summer with legendary musicians Mary J. Blige and Method Man as the featured stars. No word about who will star in the other spin-offs.

This also leaves fans hanging to speculate about who else may be involved in the proceeding spin-off shows. This includes the enormously popular actor Joseph Sikora who plays Ghost’s closest friend and murderous companion Tommy.

Stay tuned for more information after the airing of the final episode of “Power” on Sunday, Feb. 9.