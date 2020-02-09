Vanessa Bryant watches 7-year-old daughter trying to stand and walk (video)

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa is showing off her youngest daughter as the baby girl attempts to stand up on her own two feet while her mother records the adorable moments.

Capri Kobe Bryant, who is now 7 months old, was getting an assist from her aunt, Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington, and fans fawned over the cute Instagram video shown for Bryant’s nearly 12 million followers.

The video is captioned, “My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi. ☀️💗auntie Ri-Ri. #7months.”

In the background, you can hear Vanessa Bryant’s voice as she coaches and cheers the young tot on. Capri Kobe laughs and giggles each time she tries to stand on her feet by herself.

In related news, Vanessa Bryant told the public via Instagram that the memorial for her late husband and daughter, Kobe and GiGi Bryant, will take place at the place that the legendary NBA star made his own, The Staples Center, on Feb. 24. The 20,000-seat basketball palace in downtown Los Angeles is expected to be at capacity.

For her part, Vanessa Bryant has not been shy on social media since the shocking tragedy. She has posted frequently on social media in the aftermath of the tragic helicopter crash. She has posted loving photos of her husband and daughter, including Gigi’s jersey retirement at her high school and the Lakers’ tribute inside Staples Center.