Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate their Oscar win

Michelle and Barack Obama (Photo source: Instagram – @barackobama)

Barack and Michelle Obama once took possession of the highest office in the land. Now, they are in possession of the highest award in American movies.

The former president and first lady took home an Academy Award when their production company, Higher Ground, won the Oscar statue for American Factory for best feature-length documentary on Sunday night.

American Factory won the golden statue by beating out Honeyland, The Cave, The Edge of Democracy and For Sama.

The Obamas were not on hand at the ceremony, but the filmmakers picked up the golden statue in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Our story is from Ohio and China but it can really be from anywhere. Working people have it harder and harder these days,” said Julia Reichert while accepting the Oscar along with Steven Bognar, according to Fox News. “We believe things will get better when workers of the world unite.”

The Obamas made the film as part of their extremely lucrative multi-project deal with Netflix. And the beloved dignitaries struck gold on their first time out. Obama gave thanks to the directors for bringing the plight of the American factory worker to light.

Michelle Obama also congratulated the filmmakers for the edification of audiences who watched American Factory.

American Factory is a gripping account of the trying times for the blue-collar workers at the Chinese-owned Fuyao plant amid the age of technology and globalization.

 

