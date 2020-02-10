HBCU president resigns after being arrested in prostitution sting

The president of an HBCU decided to resign on Feb. 10 after he was arrested in a prostitution sting. Over the weekend, William Bynum Jr., 57, the president of Jackson State University, was arrested in Clinton, Mississippi, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

Bynum, a married father of six children, allegedly was at a Clinton hotel when he was arrested in the prostitution sting set up by the Clinton Police Department.

Bynum was charged with procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana.

Shonda McCarthy, 46, another Jackson State University employee, was also arrested in the sting.

McCarthy, the school’s art galleries director, was charged with procuring services of a prostitute and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle.

On Feb. 10, Bynum resigned after initially being selected in 2017 by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board as JSU’s president. Before working at JSU, Bynum served for four years as president of Mississippi Valley State University.