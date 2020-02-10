Some people want Vanessa Bryant to sue Gayle King

NEW YORK – Gayle King attends Hearst’s Frank A. Bennack Jr. in Conversation with CBS’s Gayle King at The Paley Center for Media on Oct. 16, 2019, in New York City. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Ron Adar)

Some folks are still seething at Gayle King’s interview with WNBA champion Lisa Leslie and want the lead host of “CBS This Morning” to suffer legal consequences.

Advertisement

Some have suggested that Vanessa Bryant sue King for the insensitive interview that took place while Kobe Bryant’s widow was — and is — still grieving.

King was excoriated nationwide for revisiting Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape allegations. And they believe Vanessa Bryant should follow the lead of Virginia’s Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax ,who filed a lawsuit against King for interviewing his sexual assault accusers.

Deadline reported that in September 2019, Fairfax filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against CBS and King after she interviewed his accusers, Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson. In court documents obtained by Deadline, Fairfax said CBS “recklessly disregarded whether what Watson and Tyson were saying was, in fact, true.”

Fairfax added that he “filed this lawsuit so that he can fight these allegations in a court of law, with the protections of due process, and on a level playing field.”

Social media is urging Vanessa Bryant to replicate Fairfax’s legal actions and once again put King and CBS on the defensive for what many consider was a thoughtless and insensitive interview.

Here is a reminder of what King asked Leslie and her thoughtful response about Kobe Bryant’s past indiscretions.

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.