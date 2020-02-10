Some people want Vanessa Bryant to sue Gayle King

Some folks are still seething at Gayle King’s interview with WNBA champion Lisa Leslie and want the lead host of “CBS This Morning” to suffer legal consequences.

Some have suggested that Vanessa Bryant sue King for the insensitive interview that took place while Kobe Bryant’s widow was — and is — still grieving.

King was excoriated nationwide for revisiting Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape allegations. And they believe Vanessa Bryant should follow the lead of Virginia’s Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax ,who filed a lawsuit against King for interviewing his sexual assault accusers.

Deadline reported that in September 2019, Fairfax filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against CBS and King after she interviewed his accusers, Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson. In court documents obtained by Deadline, Fairfax said CBS “recklessly disregarded whether what Watson and Tyson were saying was, in fact, true.”

Fairfax added that he “filed this lawsuit so that he can fight these allegations in a court of law, with the protections of due process, and on a level playing field.”

Social media is urging Vanessa Bryant to replicate Fairfax’s legal actions and once again put King and CBS on the defensive for what many consider was a thoughtless and insensitive interview.

