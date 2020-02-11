Vanessa Bryant opens up about missing Kobe and Gigi (video)

Advertisement

Vanessa Bryant says her “brain refuses to accept” that her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna are “gone.”

The 41-year-old NBA superstar and his daughter were among the nine people killed on Jan. 26 when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas.

And now, his wife Vanessa has taken to social media to admit she’s having a hard time “processing” the tragic news.

Posting a video of Gianna playing basketball alongside clips of Kobe coaching her team, the Mamba Academy, Vanessa wrote: “I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. (sic)”

