Vanessa Bryant opens up about missing Kobe and GiGi (video)

Vanessa Bryant is opening up about how she’s dealing with the loss of her husband Kobe and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “GiGi” Bryant.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she said to her nearly 12 million Instagram followers.

“I can’t process both at the same time,” Vanessa Bryant said. “It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me.”

Kobe and GiGi Bryant were taken away from Vanessa in a helicopter crash in the mountains of Calabasas, California, near Los Angeles, on Jan. 26. Seven other passengers perished in the accident.

Vanessa Bryant indicated that a public memorial has been designated for the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 24. No word yet about who will appear and speak at what is sure to be an emotional going-away service.

“It feels wrong,” she added. “Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live.”

Vanessa Bryant says she manages to keep going in order to be there for her three daughters.

“Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” Vanessa said. “I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this.

“God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

