Amber Rose’s giant forehead tattoos horrify fans (photos)

Amber Rose has vaulted back to the top of pop culture’s radar after she had two large tattoos scrawled across her forehead, dumbfounding her fans.

Rose, the stripper-turned-socialite who used to date Kanye West and was married to rapper Wiz Khalifa, decided to have a permanent tribute to her children on her face.

Rose, 36, showed off the huge forehead tattoos with “Bash” and “Slash,” the names of her two children written in cursive.

Rose had 7-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz — who goes by the nickname “Bash” — with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. In October, Rose had Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with current boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Rose flossed the new tattoos while taking photos with fans at the Los Angeles footwear store CoolKicks. She has yet to address the strange-looking tattoos on her social media accounts.

But Rose’s Instagram and Twitter followers had plenty to say about it:

