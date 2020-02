Amber Rose’s giant forehead tattoos horrify fans (photos)

Amber Rose has vaulted back to the top of pop culture’s radar after she had two large tattoos scrawled across her forehead, dumbfounding her fans.

Rose, the stripper-turned-socialite who used to date Kanye West and was married to rapper Wiz Khalifa, decided to have a permanent tribute to her children on her face.

Rose, 36, showed off the huge forehead tattoos with β€œBash” and β€œSlash,” the names of her two children written in cursive.

I was just shopping at @dollskill and my card declined bc I forgot to tell my bank I was leaving the state. I walked away to call and the cashier walked up to me with my bag amd saod "This is for you from Amber Rose."

THANK YOU @DaRealAmberRose πŸ₯° pic.twitter.com/PRVPi83DLB — NotYourKittyCosplay (@NotYourKittyKat) February 8, 2020

Rose had 7-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz β€” who goes by the nickname “Bash” β€” with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. In October, Rose had Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with current boyfriend Alexander β€œAE” Edwards.

Rose flossed the new tattoos while taking photos with fans at the Los Angeles footwear store CoolKicks. She has yet to address the strange-looking tattoos on her social media accounts.

But Rose’s Instagram and Twitter followers had plenty to say about it:

Amber Rose got a big tattoo across her forehead. Just when i thought things couldn’t get even more ghetto. pic.twitter.com/DHox541Viv — π•±π–Šπ–—π–—π–†π–—π–ŽπŸπ•­π–†π–—π–†π–—π–Ž (@fierraiyonna) February 8, 2020

Me @ amber rose forehead pic.twitter.com/BA1AQqNtHV — christien (@christien_97) February 8, 2020

OH No!!! Amber Rose Shows Off New Forehead Tattoo https://t.co/kcXBShrBPw #AmberRose — Zandile Manana (@zandile_manana) February 11, 2020

That's a question that needs to be answered she looks ridiculous now. #AmberRose https://t.co/z2ZHITs6Ow — Randomly Speaking Pod (@PodRandomly) February 11, 2020