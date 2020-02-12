Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade proudly introduce their daughter Zaya (video)

Gabrielle Union has thanked fans for their “love and encouragement” after her step-daughter came out as transgender.

The 47-year-old actress took to social media on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, to share her gratitude to those who have offered “support” and “resources” following the news that her 12-year-old stepdaughter — who was born a boy named Zion — has come out as transgender and now goes by the name Zaya.

Union — who is married to Zaya’s father Dwyane Wade — introduced her stepdaughter on social media with a video of her discussing being true to herself.

The former “America’s Got Talent” judge wrote: “Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. (sic)”

And in a second post, Union said: “Huge huge huge THANK YOU to everyone whose dms I slid into, friends, & family who provided information, resources, love & encouragement.

“We are humble LGBTQ+ allies with ALOT to learn & grateful for all the support. We encourage yall to check us as needed Again, thank you! (sic)”

Click continue to read what Zaya’s father had to say.